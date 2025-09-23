Martial Arts 'Hosharafu' Contest Concludes In Ghazni
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A two-day martial arts competition in the Hosharafu style, featuring 120 athletes from four provinces, has ended in southern Ghazni province, officials said on Tuesday.
Haji Bilal Mujahid, head of physical education and sports, told Pajhwok Afghan News the tournament began yesterday under the auspice of the Martial Arts Federation, with athletes from Ghazni, Kabul, Herat and Zabul competing in the“Tech Fight” system.
He said Ghazni secured first place, Herat second, Kabul third and Zabul fourth. The contests were held in three age categories: juniors, youths and adults.
According to Mujahid, the aim of the competition was to encourage athletes, identify new talent and promote unity among sportsmen.
Participants expressed happiness over the event and urged the government to organize more such tournaments in the future.
