ADNOC DISTRIBUTION BOARD APPROVES $350 MILLION (AED1.285 BILLION) INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND FOR H1 2025

Interim dividend of 10.285 fils per share to be distributed in October 2025; last day to purchase shares to qualify is September 30, 2025

Five-year dividend policy (2024-2028) targets $700 million annually or a minimum of 75% of net profit, providing visibility on payback and potential upside from future earnings growth Since its IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has consistently delivered attractive shareholder returns, distributing $5.1 billion (AED 18.7 billion) in dividends including the H1 2025 payout Abu Dhabi, UAE – September, 2025: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of $350 million (AED1.285 billion) for the first half of 2025, equivalent to 10.285 fils per share. This decision underscores the Company's commitment to delivering sustainable and attractive shareholder value.





The H1 dividend represents the first installment of the expected full-year 2025 dividend of $700 million (AED2.57 billion), or 20.57 fils per share, in line with ADNOC Distribution's 5-year dividend policy (2024-2028). The policy sets an annual dividend of $700 million or a minimum of 75% of net profits, whichever is higher, subject to Board discretion and shareholder approval. It provides long-term visibility on expected shareholder returns and potential upside from future earnings growth. The last day to purchase shares to qualify for the interim dividend is September 30, 2025, with eligibility based on shareholders recorded in the share register on October 2, 2025. The full-year 2025 dividend would represent an annual yield of 5.4% based on the share price of AED3.81 as of September 22, 2025. Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said:“The approval of our interim dividend for H1 2025 reflects the strength of our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering consistent value to shareholders. With a clear vision for growth, a strong financial foundation, and focus on innovation and AI, ADNOC Distribution is helping shape the future of mobility and convenience retail while creating long-term value for investors and the communities we serve. Since our IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has more than doubled total shareholders returns, driven by both our steady dividend payouts and strong share price appreciation.” In H1 2025, ADNOC Distribution achieved its highest-ever first-half EBITDA of $566 million, up 10% year-on-year (YoY), driving a 12.2% YoY increase in net profit to $358 million. Record first-half fuel volumes reached 7.62 billion liters, up 5.6% YoY. As of June 30, 2025, the Company maintained a strong financial position, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.80x and liquidity of $1.4 billion (AED5.3 billion), including a cash balance of $668 million (AED2.5 billion), supporting sustained growth and shareholder value creation. Since its IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has delivered $5.1 billion (AED18.7 billion) in dividends, including the H1 2025 dividend, reflecting solid returns through market value growth and consistent shareholder payouts. The Company continues to deliver on the growth commitments outlined in its five-year growth strategy, focused on domestic expansion, international platforms, future-proofing the business, digital transformation, and operational efficiencies. Non-fuel contributions to EBITDA are an increasingly significant, with H1 2025 non-fuel gross profit and transactions up 14.9% and 10.4% YoY, respectively, supported by 19.5% YoY growth in ADNOC Rewards to nearly 2.5 million users. ADNOC Distribution expanded its network by 47 stations in H1 2025 – mostly in Saudi Arabia – and has raised its 2025 target to 60-70 new stations. More than 20 AI-enabled initiatives are under development or deployment, positioning the Company as an AI-native mobility and convenience retailer of choice. Key dates:

Last day to purchase the share to qualify for the dividend September 30, 2025 Ex-dividend date October 1, 2025 Record date October 2, 2025 Payment date October 22, 2025

About ADNOC Distribution:

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers' journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 47 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 52nd year, ADNOC Distribution has nearly 940 service stations, 556 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (with 70 stations contracted and under development), and 243 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 379 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 37 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and has more than 300 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 30 June 2025. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences.