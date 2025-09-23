Huawei Celebrates The WATCH GT 6 Series Launch With One-Month Free Watch Face VIP Membership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Unlock more than 100,000 Watch Faces and explore unlimited styles

Huawei has officially unveiled its next-generation smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series, on September 19th. To celebrate this launch, Huawei is offering users an exclusive one-month free Watch Face VIP membership, available until December 31, giving users instant access to premium designs and personalized styles.

The Watch Face VIP membership unlocks an expansive world of personalization, giving users access to over 100,000 Watch Faces that can be downloaded either free of charge or at discounted prices. From minimalist designs to dynamic, creative, and culturally inspired looks, the VIP program ensures that every GT 6 Series owner can explore unlimited styles that match their personality, mood, or daily activities.

To unlock your free Watch Face VIP membership, simply open the HUAWEI Health app and navigate to“Devices” →“Watch Faces.” On the homepage, tap the VIP banner or icon, locate the one-month free trial, and claim it. For your convenience, multiple payment channels are available to complete your purchase securely. Once the transaction is finalized, your subscription will be activated instantly, giving you full access to the exclusive VIP collection so you can begin enjoying fresh designs and premium features right away.

As part of the offer, members also enjoy discounted premium IP watch faces, along with exclusive membership campaigns that extend subscription benefits at no extra cost. This unique program makes personalization not only diverse but also more rewarding, allowing users to enjoy more designs for longer with the same subscription fee.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series represents the latest evolution in the acclaimed GT Series lineup. Featuring a bold geometric dial with sharp-angled contours, the watch strikes a balance between sportiness and elegance, complemented by sophisticated black and golden-brown shades. This striking design is perfectly paired with Watch Face VIP, giving users the ability to tailor the look of their watch to any occasion, whether for fitness, business, or leisure.

By coupling the launch of the GT 6 Series with the Watch Face VIP free trial, Huawei demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of personalization in the wearable market. With powerful hardware, a refined aesthetic, and endless customization options, the WATCH GT 6 Series is a personal style statement that evolves every day.