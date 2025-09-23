Chhattisgarh: After GST Cut, Bike Prices Drop In Kawardha Customer Footfall Soars
At local dealerships, bikes that were previously priced at Rs 1.20 lakh are now being offered at around Rs 1.11 lakh, thanks to the reduction in GST rates. This direct benefit has generated widespread enthusiasm among customers, many of whom have publicly expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister's decision.
One customer at the showroom, Himanshu Singh Thakur, said he was grateful to the government for reducing GST, stating that the price cut has made owning a motorcycle more accessible for middle-class families. He added that the reduced prices would encourage more people to upgrade their vehicles.
Speaking to IANS, Sunil Agrawal, manager of Saraswati Motors, Kawardha, shared that the response since the GST reduction has been overwhelming.“Even farmers, who earlier were hesitant due to financial constraints, are now coming forward to purchase bikes. It's a big relief for them,” he said.
He added that while the showroom typically received 3 to 4 customers a day, the number shot up to 25 customers in a single day after the GST cut came into effect.“The reduction of GST on motorcycles to 18 per cent has brought a visible shift in buyer sentiment,” the manager noted. Dealers are optimistic that this trend will continue, benefiting both consumers and the local economy.
With GST 2.0 now in place, businesses in the auto sector are hopeful for continued momentum, while consumers are enjoying the tangible benefits of lower taxation on essential purchases.
