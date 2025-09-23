Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Arrive At UN HQ

2025-09-23 10:06:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the UN headquarters to take part in the high-level discussions held within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

