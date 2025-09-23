Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kaldvík AS: New Share Capital Registered


2025-09-23 09:46:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frøya, 23 September 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") on 17 September 2025 regarding the final results of the subsequent offering where the Company received valid subscription for a total of 10,635 new shares (the "Subsequent Offering").

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of 10,635 new shares in the Subsequent Offering has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret).

Following the registration, the Company's share capital is NOK 16,653,288.60, divided into 166,532,886 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10. For more information about the Subsequent Offering, please see the above mentioned announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)


