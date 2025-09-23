Preity Zinta Says 'Stretching Your Body Is The Gold Standard For Longevity'
Preity was seen stretching her core in a back strengthening exercise during her recent workout session. She slowly bent forward, stretching her back, and came back in a singular motion.
Calling stretching the gold standard for longevity and for avoiding any injury, Preity wrote in the caption, "It doesn't matter what workout you do, stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity & for avoiding any injury. So don't forget to incorporate stretching into your fitness routine (punch emoji) #ting (sic)."
On Monday, Preity celebrated the first day of Navratri by sharing a sneak peek into her temple visit on social media.
The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress dropped a still of her sitting in a temple with her hands folded, immersed in devotion. Extending greetings to her Insta Fam, she wrote,“Happy Navratri to all those who celebrate. Love & light always Jai Mata Di #Ting.”
Prior to this, Preity also gave an insight into her Janmashtami celebrations at the Valley Hindu Temple, with the post that read,“Janmashtami celebrations at the Valley Hindu Temple was so heartwarming and so much fun. Friends, family, community & devotion. The kids were so excited and I loved every moment of it. A big thank you to Punditji, his beautiful family & everyone at the temple for indulging us & making us feel so welcome & loved. Here is a sneak peak folks. Jai Shree Krishna #radheradhe #ting.”
Talking about her professional commitments, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback into Bollywood with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's next titled“Lahore 1947.”
Preity last appeared on the screen in the 2018 action-comedy“Bhaiaji Superhit.” Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the project also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles, along with others.
