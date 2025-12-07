The Rise Of“Al-Nashama”: An Analytical Reading Of Jordan's Football Spring

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordan's arrival in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and its leading position in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup were not momentary flashes of brilliance or mere coincidence, but rather the cumulative result of a complex process where technical, administrative, and human factors aligned at the perfect time. This radical transformation shifted Jordan from a team once described as merely“tough to beat” and satisfied with honorable appearances, into a“champion team” feared by Asia's giants, with the personality to win under the toughest circumstances. This report dives deep into the roots of this transformation, dissecting the essential factors behind this Jordanian“football spring.”

The tactical evolution truly began to take shape during the era of Iraqi coach Adnan Hamad (2021–2023), who inherited a team suffering from shaken confidence and declining results after the 2022 qualification exit. Hamad intelligently restored the team's defensive identity, relying on strict classical organization with a 4-2-3-1 formation centered on pragmatism and risk-avoidance. Despite some aesthetic criticisms of the style back then, this phase was crucial in establishing a solid tactical foundation. He successfully restored the team's defensive stability and guided them to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Arab Cup, thus paving the way for his successor to build on a strong base that would not collapse easily.

A major qualitative shift took place when Moroccan coach Hussein Amouta took charge. He introduced a bold tactical revolution that moved the team from a“reaction” approach dependent on waiting for opponents' mistakes, into one based on lethal transitions and initiative. His courageous decision to adopt a 3-4-3 system became the cornerstone of this change, as the style suited Jordan's player characteristics remarkably well. Having a defensive trio (Abdullah Naseeb, Yazan Al-Arab, and Salem Al-Ajalin) gave the team strong defensive depth, allowing the wing-backs to be liberated. Ihsan Haddad and Mahmoud Al-Mardi were transformed into flying wide players and genuine attacking outlets instead of being restricted to purely defensive roles, creating numerical superiority across midfield and the attacking third and causing major problems for opponents.

The maturity of this tactical approach was evident in the management of major matches, particularly the famous Asian Cup semifinal against South Korea. Jordan did not settle for defending deep as was customary against Asian powerhouses; instead, the team applied a carefully calculated mid-block press that forced Europe-based Korean stars into uncharacteristic mistakes. This approach not only unleashed the full potential of the attacking trio - Al-Tamari, Al-Nuaimat, and Al-Alwan - in open spaces, but also reflected a major shift in mentality: from“fearing the big teams” to courageously exploiting their weaknesses and punishing them. This psychological transformation is arguably the most significant development in the team's modern identity.

Perhaps the defining factor that distinguishes this generation from previous ones is the breakthrough into international professional football, which directly affected three core aspects - foremost among them the high physical level. Mousa Al-Tamari's presence in France's Ligue 1 with Montpellier was not simply a player transfer, but a transfer of European standards into Jordan's national team environment. Tamari now plays with an intensity, endurance, and ability to sprint, challenge, and press for a full 90 minutes that exceed typical Asian levels, raising the competitiveness within the squad and pushing teammates to match his standards. The team now has an engine that never stops, pushing the entire group forward.

This physical development went hand in hand with a remarkable rise in mental sharpness and personality thanks to other players' experiences abroad. Yazan Al-Nuaimat matured in the highly competitive Qatari league loaded with international stars, granting him exceptional composure in front of goal. He is no longer the forward who panics and wastes chances in decisive moments, but a true“finisher” who converts half-opportunities into goals. The same applies to Ali Al-Alwan and Nour Al-Rawabdeh, whose stints abroad sharpened their mentality and accustomed them to playing under crowd and travel pressures, eliminating any sense of intimidation when facing teams like Japan or South Korea.

This blend of international exposure created a breakthrough from the old“inferiority complex.” In the past, Jordanian players entered major matches with the unspoken aim of minimizing damage or securing a respectable performance. Today, this generation enters the pitch with only one objective: winning. Statements such as“We fear no one” and“We came to compete for the title” are no longer media slogans but an authentic reflection of a mature professional mindset that believes in itself and understands how to manage high-level matches with intelligence and confidence.

The Jordan Football Association deserves credit for adopting a clear strategic vision, represented in relying on Moroccan coaching expertise - starting with Hussein Amouta and continuing with Jamal Sellami. This was not a random choice, but a recognition that this school combines strict tactical discipline - matching Jordan's physical capabilities - with technical skill and flexibility. It is a formula that closely resembles Jordanian football's identity, which has long been referred to as the“Brazil of the Arabs” due to its players' natural flair. The smooth transition to Sellami ensured continuity of the same philosophy and preserved achievements without unnecessary disruption, reflecting administrative maturity driven by stability rather than change for its own sake.

Planning is no longer centered on a single tournament or short-term victories. The current focus is on a comprehensive national project built around the 2026 World Cup. With Asia's slot allocation increasing to 8.5 seats, Jordan received a massive motivation to work seriously. The federation provided high-quality training camps and strong international friendlies against diverse footballing schools, preparing the team to be a true contender for qualification rather than a ceremonial participant in the qualifiers.

Despite the bright picture, structural challenges cannot be ignored, and they actually highlight the value of current achievements. The most prominent challenge is the large gap between the national team and the domestic league. While the national team is rapidly progressing thanks to players abroad, the Jordanian league continues to suffer from financial crises and poor infrastructure. Local players struggle to keep pace with international match intensity, creating a continuous challenge for the coaching staff in integrating both groups.

This gap is clearly reflected on the bench, where the technical and physical difference between starters (mostly professionals abroad) and substitutes (mostly locals) becomes apparent. This disparity poses real risks in long tournaments or when key players face injuries or suspensions, placing tremendous pressure on the core group. It calls for a fundamental solution to develop the domestic system to ensure a sustainable talent pipeline for the national team.

In conclusion, it can confidently be said that what Jordan is experiencing is a genuine and sustainable football renaissance, not a temporary spike. All indicators point to a clear tactical project rather than individual improvisations, supported by a young backbone of players aged 24 to 27, securing competitiveness for years to come. Most importantly, the psychological barriers have been shattered for good. The Jordanian national team today delivers a powerful lesson in how nations with limited resources can compete with football giants through strict organization, smart investment in individual talent via professional exposure, and tactical realism that knows how to maximize capabilities to achieve the extraordinary.