Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta Recognize State of Palestine
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic shift, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Malta have officially recognized Palestine as a state during a summit held alongside the United Nations General Assembly in New York, further bolstering European Union support for Palestinian statehood.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that Brussels’ move aimed to send a "strong political and diplomatic signal to the world." However, De Wever clarified that full legal recognition would be contingent on the release of all hostages and the removal of groups like Hamas from Palestine’s governance. Until then, Belgium would refrain from actions like opening an embassy or establishing formal agreements.
Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden described his nation’s recognition as a step toward reaffirming its commitment to "hope, diplomacy, dialogue, coexistence, and a two-state solution." Frieden emphasized that the decision was "not against Israel or its people" and was "not a reward for violence," stressing that Luxembourg continues to view the two-state solution as the only "viable way forward for lasting peace."
Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela echoed similar sentiments, proudly declaring Malta’s formal recognition of Palestinian statehood. While affirming support for Israel's right to exist, Abela stressed that Hamas should have no role in the leadership of a future Palestinian state.
Meanwhile, Monaco also announced its recognition of Palestine, contingent upon the release of hostages and the disarmament of Hamas. Prince Albert II highlighted Monaco's support for Israel’s right to live within safe borders but reiterated the Palestinian people's right to a "sovereign, viable and democratic state."
Earlier in the day, France also officially recognized Palestine, following similar moves by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, all of whom made similar announcements on Sunday. According to UN data, more than 145 countries worldwide have now extended recognition to Palestine.
This diplomatic wave comes amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed approximately 1,200 people and led to more than 250 hostages being taken, Gaza's health authorities report over 65,000 fatalities. A UN commission has accused Israel of committing acts that could amount to genocide.
Israel has fiercely criticized the wave of recognitions, with Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon declaring that both the US and Israel would "not participate in this charade."
