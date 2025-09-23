Copaur Minerals Welcomes New CEO Andrew Neale To Vancouver

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Conrad Swanson, Chairman of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to report that Andrew Neale joined the CopAur team in Vancouver this past week, after spending the last ten years working on various gold, copper, tin, tungsten and nickel mining projects in Indonesia and SE Asia.

Along with meeting the executive team and key consultants to the company, Mr. Neale's priority has been to finalize the design of the proposed Kinsley Mountain heap leach pad sampling program. As previously reported, the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada is a past producer that yielded approximately 138,000 ounces of near-surface open pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999. Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 418,000 indicated ounces at 2.63 g/t gold and 117,000 inferred ounces at 1.51 g/t gold, which include 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold within the high-grade Western Flank Zone1.

Mr. Neale has had detailed discussions with the Company's regulatory consultants in Reno, and it is expected that the completed application will be submitted this week, with a permit issued before the end of the year, allowing the sampling work to commence early in 2026.

"I am pleased to be joining CopAur, and am very impressed with the quality of people that are involved with the company's two projects in Nevada; Kinsley Mountain and Troy Canyon, both past producers, and both shut down for non-technical reasons, with what I believe are significant gold resources remaining on both properties. I look forward to working with the CopAur team to advance both projects and will ensure that our shareholders and stakeholders are kept informed as the work develops. This is a great time to be involved in the gold sector, and Nevada is a great jurisdiction to develop gold projects," commented Andrew Neale.

Kinsley was last in production in 1998, when gold prices averaged around US$360 per ounce. Alta Gold suspended operations to pursue another project and later entered bankruptcy, leaving Kinsley idle despite its strong exploration and development potential.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CopAur is focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

1Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

