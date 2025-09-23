Lebanon Launches Nat'l Climate Policy Package To Enhance Climate Resilience
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese government on Tuesday launched a comprehensive climate policy package aimed at reducing emissions, expanding renewable energy, and strengthening national resilience to climate-related challenges.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated during the launch event that climate change is now a "central and fundamental" issue, impacting daily life, the economy, and national security.
He noted that Lebanon is already witnessing prolonged droughts, declining water reserves, shorter winters, reduced snowfall, and more frequent spring and autumn floods.
To confront this crisis, Salam stressed the urgent need to reform the energy system, shift to renewable sources, and align recovery with a cleaner and more sustainable economy.
He described the policy package as a vision for Lebanon's future, where environmental sustainability is closely linked to economic recovery.
Salam emphasized the need for investment, institutional reform, accountability, and renewed trust from both domestic and international partners in Lebanon's commitment to climate action.
Lebanese Environment Minister Tamara Al-Zein said extreme climate events are increasing in Lebanon and that climate issues now touch all aspects of politics, economics, development, and post-crisis recovery.
She explained that the climate policy package sets environmental goals to cut emissions, social goals to protect people and communities, economic goals to stimulate growth, and legal goals to strengthen institutional frameworks.
The package combines short-term practical steps with long-term planning, covering all sectors and population groups.
UNDP Resident Representative Blerta Aliko affirmed the collective duty to act immediately, warning of severe consequences for future generations if action is delayed.
She said Lebanon's sustainable development must include clean energy investments, sustainable food systems, and revitalized key sectors to reduce emissions and ensure inclusive green growth.
According to the UNDP, Lebanon contributes minimally to global emissions but is among the most climate-vulnerable nations. Climate-related damages currently cost around 5 percent of GDP annually and could rise to 32 percent by 2080 without urgent action. (end)
