Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Landbridge, NRG Plan Data-Backed Power Hub In Texas

2025-09-23 09:00:43
LandBridge Company LLC (LB) on Tuesday entered into a strategic collaboration with NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) to explore the development of a major data center site in Reeves County, Texas. 

The plan includes a potential 1,100-megawatt natural gas power plant, which NRG may build if it secures a suitable power purchase agreement tied to data center operations.

Following the announcement, LandBridge stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday's premarket.

