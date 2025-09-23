Landbridge, NRG Plan Data-Backed Power Hub In Texas

LandBridge Company LLC (LB) on Tuesday entered into a strategic collaboration with NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) to explore the development of a major data center site in Reeves County, Texas.

The plan includes a potential 1,100-megawatt natural gas power plant, which NRG may build if it secures a suitable power purchase agreement tied to data center operations.

Following the announcement, LandBridge stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday's premarket.

