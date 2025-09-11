Moro Hub Unveils AI-Powered Smart Office To Advance Workplace Productivity And Sustainability

The application introduces a fully digital, paperless, and secure environment that aligns with the UAE's sustainability agenda

Dubai, UAE,September 2025: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced the launch of Smart Office, an innovative AI-powered application built to reshape the modern workplace through digital innovation, automation, and a sharp focus on sustainability and employee engagement.

Smart Office is designed to seamlessly integrate into daily business operations, organizing tasks, sending timely reminders, and enabling data-driven decision-making through real-time insights. The application introduces a fully digital, paperless, and secure environment that aligns with the UAE's sustainability agenda while enabling enterprises to boost operational efficiency and workforce well-being.

“Smart Office is a strategic leap forward for organizations looking to transform their workplace experience. This application is not just about automation; it is about empowering employees, reducing operational overheads, and enabling smarter, faster, and greener decision-making. The launch reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for a digitally advanced and environmentally responsible future,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Built on Moro Hub's advanced AI infrastructure, Smart Office delivers a suite of productivity tools including automatic meeting minute generation, intelligent task prioritization, and on-the-go approval workflows. Available across iOS, Android, and desktop environments, it offers uninterrupted access to features like voice-enabled note-taking, digital business card sharing, leave and payroll management, guest visit tracking, and live analytics dashboards-bringing the future of work into one unified digital experience.

Smart Office also serves as a catalyst for internal alignment and collaboration. Its centralized communication system and structured meeting tools eliminate departmental silos, while automated workflows and secure digital correspondence replace manual processes with streamlined, cost-efficient alternatives. The application analytics engine delivers actionable insights for leadership teams, driving performance improvements and ensuring greater organizational transparency.

At the functional core, Smart Office includes a comprehensive Internal Correspondence Management module, offering automated approval processes, electronic signatures, and real-time tracking for efficient document flow. The Minutes of Meeting Management system captures discussions and converts them into structured summaries with clear task assignments and notifications. Business Card Management enables digital networking through instantly shareable, always up-to-date contact cards.

In addition, Smart Office includes Time Management and Tracking with geofenced clock-in/out features and HR system integration; User Profiling with real-time updates and role-based access controls; and an Internal Happiness Meter that tracks workforce sentiment and enables anonymous feedback to support employee engagement and data-informed HR strategies. Fully customizable and designed for flexible integration with third-party enterprise systems, Smart Office positions itself as a powerful tool for organizations aiming to accelerate digital transformation while contributing to long-term environmental goals. Backed by Moro Hub's secure infrastructure and expert support, the application ensures business continuity, scalability, and a frictionless user experience across sectors.

