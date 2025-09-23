ED Dispatches Key Officers To Mauritius To Provide Specialised Training To FCC
The five-day programme that will be conducted till September 26, is being held under the framework of the ED–FCC Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year in March, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations in combating financial crimes.
The curated training programme recognises the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) threats and the high-risk theatres identified by the second National Risk Assessment conducted by Mauritius in 2025 and addresses the capacity-building needs of the FCC's newly- inducted investigators and asset recovery practitioners.
“The sessions include practical workshops on various key aspects related to money laundering investigations, financial intelligence, asset recovery, and international cooperation on topics including cyber-crime,” the ED said in its press statement.
“The sessions have been designed to promote active interaction, experience exchange, and the development of best practices in financial crime investigations. The training was officially inaugurated on September 22, 2025, at the FCC Auditorium in Reduit Triangle, Moka, Port Louis, Mauritius,” it added.
The event was graced by Dhaneshwar Damry, Junior Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the FCC Parliamentary Committee, and Titrudeo Dawoodarry, Acting Director-General of the FCC.
Leading the Indian delegation, Special Director of Enforcement (Head Office), Viplav Kumar Choudhary, emphasised the close ties between India and Mauritius, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement:“India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family.”
He highlighted that the programme aims to deepen institutional cooperation, enhance technical capabilities, and support the shared objective of tackling transnational financial crimes.
This initiative reflects the ED's continued efforts to foster international partnerships in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards and global conventions.
It marks a significant step forward in ED–FCC collaboration, laying the groundwork for future joint investigations, technical support, and improved Intelligence sharing.
