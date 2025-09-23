Japan Warns of Action if Israel Blocks Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Japan cautioned Israel on Monday regarding “new measures and a response” if Tel Aviv obstructs the path toward achieving a two-state solution in Palestine.
“Japan fully supports the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state,” stated Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during a UN conference on Palestine held in New York.
He further warned, “Should Israel take further actions that block the path to the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to introduce new measures and a response.”
Up to now, Tokyo has resisted both domestic pressure and international appeals to join other countries, including neighboring Australia, in officially recognizing an independent State of Palestine.
“Japan has consistently supported a two-state solution,” Iwaya emphasized. “For my country,” he added, “the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state is not a matter of if but when.”
Reports indicate that Japan’s decision not to join other nations at the UN General Assembly in recognizing Palestine coincided with US pressure against such a move.
While keeping a close watch on developments in the region, Iwaya assured the conference, “Japan will continue its comprehensive deliberations with even greater seriousness.”
“Above all, what matters most is that Palestine can exist in a sustainable manner, living side by side in peace with Israel,” he said. “Japan will continue to play a realistic and proactive role in advancing towards the goal of a two-state solution, even by a single step.”
