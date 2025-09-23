Spain Pledges Full Protection for Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has reiterated Madrid’s unwavering diplomatic and consular support for those participating in the Sumud Global Flotilla, dismissing threats from the Israeli government.
Albares emphasized the civil society initiative’s peaceful and humanitarian character in a statement on Monday, highlighting that Spain “will react to any act that violates their freedom of movement, their freedom of expression, and international law.”
His comments came after a joint declaration led by Spain and endorsed by 16 other nations, expressing concern for the flotilla’s safety.
The communiqué, released on Sept. 16, underlined the flotilla’s goals of “peace and the provision of humanitarian aid, along with respect for international law, including humanitarian law.”
It urged “refraining from any illegal or violent acts against the Flotilla, and for respect for international law and international humanitarian law.”
The signatory countries included Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Slovenia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, South Africa, and Thailand.
They cautioned that “any violation of international law and the human rights of Flotilla participants, including attacks on vessels in international waters or unlawful detentions, will result in accountability.”
Since the flotilla’s departure from Barcelona, the Spanish Foreign Ministry has been in ongoing contact with the participants as well as the foreign ministries of other countries whose citizens are on board, monitoring the situation and providing necessary protection.
