Abu Dhabi Chamber Signs Agreement With Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation To Boost Trade And Investments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Signing took place on the sidelines of the Chamber's participation in Investopia Global in China

Beijing, China, September, 2025: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation agreement with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) during an official visit to Beijing, organised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The agreement aims to strengthen economic and trade partnerships between the business communities in the two countries and strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global economic hub.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Chamber by His Excellency Ali Mohamad Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and on behalf of the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation Mr. Tony Dong, Chief Representative in China of (SIEF).

The agreement emphasises facilitating the exchange of economic, trade, and investment expertise and information, along with establishing effective communication channels that support the private sector's ambitions and open broader opportunities for mutual growth. The Abu Dhabi Chamber's delegation participated in Investopia Global, held in Hong Kong (SAR) and Beijing on 17 and 19 September 2025. These gatherings served as a key strategic platform, enhancing the global presence of the UAE business community and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a vital international economic partner.

The agreement covers the exchange of information related to the economy, trade, and investment, as well as the sharing of insights into the laws and policies governing trade and investment. It also calls for creating investment opportunities for the private sector, organising joint virtual events, facilitating participation in exhibitions, forums, and conferences, supporting visits of trade and economic delegations, and exchanging technical knowledge and training between institutions.

Economic relations between the UAE and China are expanding rapidly, with bilateral non-oil trade increasing by 3%, reaching AED 327.5 billion (US$ 89.2 billion) last year, driven by an 8% increase in UAE imports to AED 308.7 billion (US$ 84 billion). Many of these imports are re-exported, strengthening the UAE' role as a major gateway for Chinese products into markets in the MENA and Africa.

According to the International Trade Centre, there is potential for further growth in UAE exports to China across diverse sectors, including precious metals, aluminum, copper, paper products, cosmetics, and processed foods. Abu Dhabi Chamber's Chinese members rose by 69.4% in 2024. At the same time, Emirati investments in China continue to grow across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, construction, logistics, telecommunications, agriculture, property, energy, and trade.

His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:“This agreement marks a milestone in the strategic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and China. It reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber's commitment to establishing strong international partnerships that support the private sector and widen opportunities for growth and expansion. It enhances communication channels and facilitates the exchange of economic expertise and knowledge, driving innovative investment opportunities and boosting the competitiveness of businesses on both sides. By doing so, it aligns with Abu Dhabi's vision to become a global leader in business and investment”.

Mr. Tony Dong, Chief Representative in China of the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), said:“SIEF is proud to announce a long-term strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. For nearly two decades SIEF has acted as a trusted, neutral facilitator, connecting premier business leaders across industries, continents and cultures and converting dialogue into tangible deals for Chinese and global companies-an approach that mirrors the Chamber's own vision.He added“This partnership establishes an exclusive gateway for SIEF's global members to connect with Abu Dhabi's business community. Leveraging its extensive network-which includes Chinese government agencies, financial institutions, private enterprises, R&D centers, and legal-arbitration bodies-to deliver concrete support. Together we will pursue practical cooperation in bilateral match-making, landing services, executive training and more, turning Abu Dhabi's and China's complementary strengths into shared growth.”

This agreement demonstrates the Chamber's commitment to expanding its global network and amplifying the presence of the UAE's private sector in China, supporting strategies for economic diversification and future-focused cooperation in such areas as semiconductors, energy, biotechnology, life sciences, and autonomous vehicles. By facilitating regular exchanges of delegations and joint activities, it also supports the broader business climate, adding value to the UAE economy.