Canadian Voice Applauds Nasimi Festival's Scholarly Study Of Renowned Poet's Work (PHOTO)

The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the grand opening of the"Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality, and Art," organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan in partnership with the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Trend reports.

The opening of the festival featured an international forum on the theme“In Search of Eternal Truth,” which brought together about 70 researchers and scholars from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Canada, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Tajikistan, and other countries.

One of the guests was Dr. Mohammadreza Karimi (Canada), who previously worked at Iranian universities in Zanjan and Sanandaj and has been living in Canada for the past few years at Simon Fraser University. The scholar presented a paper titled "Nasimi's Place in the Formation of the Azerbaijani Literary Language and Its Narrative."

"This is my third visit to Azerbaijan, where various events are always held at the highest level. While researching in an Iranian library, I discovered Nasimi's work, 'Tarigatname,' which profoundly reflects and reveals the philosophy of the great poet and philosopher, pointing out the true path of human perfection. In previous years, the Nasimi Festival was presented primarily through the prism of cultural heritage, but it's very important that this year, the focus is on the scholarly study of the great poet's work. I highly value this international forum, where scholars from different countries can present their views and research on Nasimi's legacy and exchange interesting opinions," said Karimi.

The festival, held since 2018, has become a tradition and an important cultural platform designed to unite generations and cultures, promote dialogue, and reveal the rich heritage of the great thinker and poet Imadeddin Nasimi through the prism of contemporary art. This year, from September 23 through 25, Baku and Shamakhi will be the centers of a rich program dedicated to studying the poet's philosophical and literary heritage, as well as a wide range of events in the fields of literature, theater, and music.