Umoja Biopharma Named One Of 2025'S Most Promising Biotech Companies By Endpoints News And Fierce Biotech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, the clinical-stage leader of in vivo cell therapies that aim to realize the full reach and promise of CAR T cells, today announced its recognition by both Endpoints News and Fierce Biotech as one of the most promising biotechnology companies of the year. Umoja is honored to be named to the 2025 Endpoints 11 and the 2025 Fierce 15 lists-prestigious annual awards that spotlight emerging companies driving innovation in science and medicine.

“These recognitions come at a pivotal moment for Umoja and the broader cell therapy field,” said Andrew Scharenberg, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Umoja Biopharma.“Our focus since day one has been about unity-bringing together the best science, manufacturing investments, people, and partners to advance our work into the clinic, all with the aspiration of helping future CAR T cell therapies reach their full potential.”

“One of the most significant challenges with current CAR T therapies is access. They're challenging to deliver and often out of reach for many patients,” added Luke Walker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Umoja Biopharma.“Our in vivo approach hopes to change that by enabling treatment in a faster and more accessible way. Being recognized by both Endpoints News and Fierce Biotech affirms the meaningful progress we are making toward that goal.”

For more than two decades, Endpoints News and Fierce Biotech have spotlighted companies that are making bold bets to redefine the boundaries of drug development. Umoja's inclusion on both lists in 2025 reflects not only the potential of its in vivo CAR T therapies, but also the unwavering commitment of its team to deliver these medicines to patients.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop in vivo cell therapies that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja's VivoVecTM in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient's own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company's state- of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit umoja-biopharma .

Contacts:

Investors

Tonya Swick

Investor Relations Contact

...

Media

Matt Wright

Real Chemistry

...