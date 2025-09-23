Hydrafacial Joins Cosmopolitan Readers' Choice Hall Of Fame As Three-Time Winner For Best Pro Facial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This accolade builds on a year of major awards, reinforcing Hydrafacial's proven results and trusted position with consumers and providers worldwide

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced that Hydrafacial has been honored with the Cosmopolitan Readers' Choice Award for Best Pro Facial for the third time, solidifying its place in the magazine's prestigious Hall of Fame. The recognition is the latest in a year of industry accolades, further cementing Hydrafacial treatments as the most in-demand professional skincare treatment in the U.S.

In 2025 alone, Hydrafacial has been recognized across leading beauty publications and professional communities, including:



ELLE Tools & Treatments Awards: Best Hydrating In-Office Treatment

ELLE Tools & Treatments Awards: Best Scalp Treatment for KeraviveTM

ELLE UK Tweakments Awards: Best Needle-Free Tweakment

Dermascope Aestheticians' Choice Awards: Best Anti-Aging Treatment

Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards: Best Pro Facial Treatment for the Hydrafacial treatment with the HydralockTM HA Booster

NewBeauty Annual Beauty Awards: Best Hydrating Facial

NewBeauty 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: Favorite Facial

People's Best New Launches of 2025: Hydrafacial HydraFillicTM with Pep9TM Booster Shape Skin Awards: Best Medical Aesthetics Facial



These wins reflect Hydrafacial's category leadership and its unique ability to connect with both providers and consumers. Hydrafacial treatments are the number one client-requested skincare treatment by name,1 with clinically proven outcomes and strong brand loyalty with 92% of consumers stating they would switch estheticians if they did not offer Hydrafacial treatments.2

“The recognition by consumers, beauty editors, and aesthetic professionals shows that Hydrafacial treatments aren't just a trend - it's a treatment that delivers immediate and long-lasting visible results, making it the gold standard in performance for skin health,” said Marla Beck, CEO of BeautyHealth.“For our providers, these awards underscore the brand strength that drives clients directly to their doors and makes Hydrafacial a business driver and fixture in the treatment room.”

Hydrafacial's brand power is unmatched. With 38% brand awareness,1 a global community of 1.3 million social followers,3 and more online conversation than any other aesthetic brand,4 Hydrafacial stands apart. This visibility helps drive clients to practices asking for Hydrafacial treatments by name, fueling provider growth and allowing them to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional skin health experiences and results.

1Ipsos Study 2025. Base: Consumers of the aesthetic and professional beauty category (n=1,100); Brand Aided Awareness.

2Company data.

3Combined global following on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

4Tribe Dynamics, January-August 2025. Analysis of seven aesthetic peer companies: Glo2Facial, JUVÉDERM, BOTOX Cosmetic, InMode, Diamond Glow, CoolSculpting, Hydrafacial.

