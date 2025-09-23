Reflect Scientific Secures Over $1 Million In Follow-On Orders For B-90 Blast Freezer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reflect Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:RSCF)

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of advanced cryogenic cooling solutions, today announced it has received follow-on orders totaling more than $1 million for its B-90 blast freezer. This milestone highlights growing customer adoption and continued momentum for one of the company's flagship products.

The B-90 blast freezer is engineered to rapidly freeze products, providing speed, efficiency, and reliability for industries where precision matters most. Customers include biopharmaceuticals and cold-chain logistics companies-sectors with strong growth potential that rely on dependable freezing technology.

"Securing over $1 million in repeat orders is a strong signal that our B-90 blast freezer delivers lasting value to customers," said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific, Inc. "We are committed to building on this success as we expand into high-growth markets and continue demonstrating how our cryogenic technology can drive long-term shareholder value."

With global demand increasing for reliable cold-chain and preservation solutions, Reflect Scientific is well-positioned to capture new opportunities while delivering consistent results to its customers and investors.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary cryogenic cooling technologies for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among its products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room use.

