3DR Labs Acquires Strings, Creating An Industry Pioneer In Enterprise Imaging & Workflow Automation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3DR Labs, the nation's largest and most trusted provider of 3D medical image post-processing, today announced it has acquired Strings, an AI-powered enterprise solution for workload monitoring and automation. This acquisition will unite 3DR Labs' clinical expertise with Strings' innovative technology to deliver the industry's most comprehensive suite of imaging and workflow solutions available to healthcare institutions."The future of radiology lies in the intelligent integration of human expertise and automation. This partnership is a prime example of that vision in action, combining the best of 3DR Labs' clinical services with the power of Strings' Agentic AI to create a dynamic solution that automates routine tasks. More than just a technical integration, this strategic move empowers radiology and IT teams to collaborate more effectively, reduce bottlenecks, and optimize resources in real time. It will allow them to be more efficient and collaborative than ever before," said Eliot Siegel, MD, member of the 3DR Labs Industry Advisory Board, Co-founder of United Theranostics, and Adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Diagnostic Imaging.Together, 3DR Labs and Strings now delivers a comprehensive suite of complementary solutions – from advanced imaging capabilities to agentic AI-driven workflow automation that understands clinical, user, and application intent, all with continuous monitoring for quality. The combined solutions will enable radiology teams and enterprise IT leaders to increase efficiency and reduce costs with the goal of improving patient care.“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for healthcare technology,” said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs.“Together with Strings, we are creating an end-to-end solution that bridges imaging, automation, and workflow intelligence - all designed to support better outcomes for patients and providers alike.”“We built Strings to help organizations optimize performance through intelligent automation,” said Jef Williams, CEO of Strings.“Joining forces with 3DR Labs allows us to extend that mission into clinical imaging, bringing together human and artificial intelligence in ways that will transform care delivery.”About 3DR Labs3DRLabs. Advanced 3D Imaging –Innovative Technology, Seamless Solutions, Trusted Partner.Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC provides round-the-clock access to more than 300 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and advanced clinical AI workflow solutions. 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor agnostic services platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging systems. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to over 1800 hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes.For more information, visit 3drlabs.About StringsStrings, a cutting-edge AI solution, transforms workload management by learning, predicting, and automating both human and data tasks. Specializing in healthcare, Strings' innovative technology transforms productivity, freeing teams to concentrate on high-impact initiatives that drive greater value. With Strings, healthcare teams, from providers to IT and administrators, can effortlessly enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .

