Fedbiz Access Introduces Full-Service Business-To-Government Model: Hands-On Execution For Government Contractors

FedBiz Access advises, builds, and delivers.

FedBiz Access launches a full-service B2G model blending consulting, execution, and its GRL method to help contractors secure certifications, GSA MAS, & awards.

- Frank KrebsST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FedBiz Access today announced an expanded, full-service business-to-government (B2G) approach for government contractors that want more than data-they want a partner that plans, builds, and executes. Centered on the company's proprietary GRL (Government Readiness Level) method, FedBiz Access blends expert consulting with done-for-you delivery so small and mid-sized businesses can navigate federal contract opportunities and position for awards with confidence.For more than 24 years, FedBiz Access has helped tens of thousands of companies move from registration to award-expediting socio-economic certifications, drafting and submitting GSA Multiple Award Schedule (GSA MAS) offer packages, managing contracts post-award, and marketing clients' products and services to the right government buyers. Market intelligence informs the work, but the emphasis is squarely on human expertise and hands-on delivery.“Owners don't need another dashboard-they need a practitioner who will sit on their side of the table and get the work across the finish line,” said Frank Krebs, Senior Contracting Specialist at FedBiz Access.“Our team advises, builds, and delivers-using our GRL method to keep efforts focused, measurable, and aligned with how the government actually buys.”- Why a third-party B2G partner -Government programs and APEX Accelerators offer valuable education and counseling. Many firms benefit from that support. But when a business needs work performed-a certification packet assembled, a GSA MAS offer prepared for efficient review, a capability statement aligned to Small Business Search (SBS)/SAM, or targeted outreach to contracting offices-FedBiz Access operates as a capacity and accountability partner, turning guidance into finished deliverables and sustained momentum.- A rounded model built for results -FedBiz Access's full-service B2G model combines:. Expert consulting to set direction, mitigate risk, and align strategy with the federal acquisition landscape.. Hands-on execution to produce the artifacts that move the needle-certifications, GSA MAS offer packages (Schedule applications), contract modifications, capability statements, and outreach campaigns.. Proprietary GRL to assess readiness, sequence actions, and track progress without adding unnecessary complexity.. Lifecycle support that doesn't stop at award-post-award management, option years, catalog updates, and performance positioning.“We're measured by outcomes, not slide decks,” added Krebs.“A clean, compliant GSA MAS offer. A certification in the win column. A briefing that gets a buyer meeting. That's the bar.”What sets FedBiz Access apart:. Do-it-for-you delivery. The firm prepares and submits GSA MAS application packages, assembles certification documentation, and manages submissions-so busy teams can keep running the business while federal pursuits keep moving.. B2G specialization. Two decades in the federal marketplace have shaped repeatable processes that reduce rework and shorten time to opportunity.. Practical market insight. Intelligence informs decisions, and experienced practitioners translate that insight into actionable capture planning and positioning.. Scale with accountability. A single point of contact, clear timelines, and transparent milestones anchored in the GRL method.- Here to help, not to hype -FedBiz Access positions itself as a complement to government resources: leverage education where it fits, and engage a third-party operator when internal capacity, timelines, or compliance complexity call for it. The message is simple: we're here to help contractors that want a partner to carry critical work across the finish line-without unnecessary steps.________________________________________- About FedBiz Access -FedBiz Access is a full-service B2G partner helping small and mid-sized businesses enter and grow in the federal marketplace. The company's proprietary GRL (Government Readiness Level) method-combined with expert consulting and hands-on execution-guides clients from registration to award. Over 24 years, FedBiz Access has supported tens of thousands of companies with expedited certifications, GSA MAS offer development (Schedule applications) and contract management, targeted marketing to government buyers, and practical market insight that turns plans into results.

Ryan Sherr

FedBiz Access

+1 727-231-6200 ext. 412

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

FedBiz Access Helps Small and Medium Sized Businesses Win in the Government Marketplce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.