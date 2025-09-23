Deadly Ecuador Prison Riot Leaves Over Ten Dead
(MENAFN) At least 14 people were killed and another 14 injured in a violent clash at a prison in southwestern Ecuador early Monday morning, local authorities confirmed. According to National Police, the deadly incident occurred at the Machala Social Rehabilitation Center in Machala, the capital of El Oro province, around 2 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).
William Calle, the police chief of El Oro told a local TV network, that the fatalities included 13 prisoners and one guard. The wounded individuals were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Calle further revealed that most of the deceased were affiliated with Los Choneros, one of the country's most notorious and violent criminal organizations.
Amid the chaos, several inmates managed to escape, though Calle noted that authorities are still working to confirm the exact number of those who fled.
This deadly incident underscores Ecuador’s ongoing prison crisis, with official data revealing that around 600 inmates have lost their lives in gang-related violence since February 2021.
William Calle, the police chief of El Oro told a local TV network, that the fatalities included 13 prisoners and one guard. The wounded individuals were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Calle further revealed that most of the deceased were affiliated with Los Choneros, one of the country's most notorious and violent criminal organizations.
Amid the chaos, several inmates managed to escape, though Calle noted that authorities are still working to confirm the exact number of those who fled.
This deadly incident underscores Ecuador’s ongoing prison crisis, with official data revealing that around 600 inmates have lost their lives in gang-related violence since February 2021.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment