Huawei And Zhongshan Hospital Launch A Global Showcase For Healthcare Intelligence

Shanghai, China During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei and Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University (Zhongshan Hospital in short) officially launched a global showcase for intelligent healthcare.



Launch of the Zhongshan Hospital Intelligent Healthcare Global Showcase



Shi Yinghong, Vice President of Zhongshan Hospital; Sean Zhou, Co-CEO of United Imaging Intelligence; and Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, jointly participated in the launch of the global showcase.



As the saying goes, "To do a good job, one must first sharpen their tools." To build a smart hospital that meets the high standards and expectations of the people, Zhongshan Hospital has partnered with Huawei to co-develop a new healthcare service ecosystem, focusing on an integrated smart foundation, and scenario-based solutions.

On the scenario side, leveraging Huawei's joint innovations with partners, including smart hospital campuses and smart medical technology, Zhongshan Hospital has progressively implemented 8 core and 24 extended intelligent healthcare scenarios. This allows for intelligent operations across 1 main and 9 branch campuses, along with coordinated medical technology and research efforts, supporting scientific innovation in over 40 major disease areas. In the radiology department, AI assists physicians with image annotation, analysis, and report generation, boosting diagnostic efficiency by 50%.

In her remarks, Gu Jianying, Party Secretary of Zhongshan Hospital, emphasized that empowered by cutting-edge technologies such as advanced computing, storage, and large-scale AI models, Zhongshan Hospital will continue to drive the demonstration and dissemination of innovative medical technologies across the healthcare landscape.

Sean Zhou, Co-CEO of United Imaging Intelligence, shared that leveraging the foundation of the company's uAI NEXUS model, six specialized healthcare agents have already been deployed at Zhongshan Hospital. These include agents for radiology, surgical procedures, and quality control management, among others. Together, they help the hospital deliver equitable, high-quality, and efficient healthcare services.

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, stated that with the empowerment of AI, the healthcare industry is rapidly entering a new era of intelligent and personalized experiences. Huawei remains committed to advancing foundational technologies and continuously innovating scenario-based solutions. Through this effort, Huawei supports Zhongshan Hospital in building a globally leading model of intelligent healthcare, bringing China's cutting-edge healthcare innovations to the international stage.