Germany, UK And USA Litigation-Proofing And Proving Your Patent Claims Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: London, United Kingdom - Nov 4, 2025)

The law and interpretation of patent claims varies widely in different jurisdictions . Understanding how patent claims are interpreted in different regions is essential when trying to prove patent infringement and validity in order to protect an organisation's primary assets. This course has been specifically designed for all patent professionals doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment.
The programme, presented by our expert speaker faculty, will include fact-based scenarios and case examples, with comparisons of the USA, UK and German approaches to claim construction and validity determination. The speakers will provide recommendations for both litigating patents and preparing patent applications to the best advantage.
Attending this course will provide the perfect opportunity for interaction with experts in the field, as well as other like-minded participants, who understand the challenges you are facing. There is time during the event for you to ask your questions and discuss any issues of particular concern in relation to patent construction.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Understand how your patent claims will be construed in Germany, UK and USA Get to grips with the divergent methods employed in the three jurisdictions to interpret similar claim language Rationalise the disparate effect of the doctrines of equivalents in the three jurisdictions Compare the distinct litigation arguments and strategies that would be used in each of the three jurisdictions to construe similar claims Explore the major claim interpretation approaches with interactive panel discussions of real-life cases
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Patent professionals in private practice, including patent attorneys and lawyers Heads of IP, heads of patents and in-house patent counsel at every level Patent engineers and inventors
Plus all whose responsibilities include the need to understand the scope of patent coverage in USA, UK and Germany.
Key Topics Covered:
Patent claim construction generally
- In the USA
- Inherent ambiguities of the all-elements rule Use of intrinsic and extrinsic evidence Counterintuitive interpretation of functional claims USPTO proceedings vs infringement litigation
- Court's approach to the 'normal' interpretation of the claims . . and the (wider) scope of protection under the UK doctrine of equivalents Accepted principles of claim construction (Virgin Atlantic) The approach taken to parameters, numerals and specific claim form
- Literal infringement and 'functional' interpretation Can 'functional' interpretation result in construction 'below' the wording? Numerals and literal infringement
Doctrines of equivalents and purposive construction
- In the USA
- Sub-tests for determining equivalents Counterweights to 'equivalence' Vitiation Unintended disavowal Prosecution history estoppel and its variants
- The groundbreaking judgement in Actavis vs Lilly Does a 'variant' vary from the invention in an immaterial way? Or achieve substantially the same result in the same way? Compliance with EPC Article 69 and Protocol UK court's willingness to refer to EPO prosecution history
- The Schneidmesser questions Relevance of Pemetrexed Has the scope of protection become broader again? Relevance of prosecution history
Arguments and strategy: how to maximise the likelihood of a finding of infringement at each phase of a patent litigations
- Pleadings (Germany, UK, USA) Disclosure (UK, USA) Expert evidence (UK, USA) Trial (Germany, UK, USA)
Comparative case studies
- Presentations of real-life case studies with interactive panel discussions explaining the often dissimilar approaches that were or would be taken in the three jurisdictions for interpreting specific claims
