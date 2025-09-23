Germany, UK And USA Litigation-Proofing And Proving Your Patent Claims Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: London, United Kingdom - Nov 4, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent professionals can leverage the opportunity to understand diverse claim interpretations across the USA, UK, and Germany. The course offers expert insights into litigation strategies, enhancing skills to protect assets in multi-jurisdictional contexts, crucial for proving infringement and validity.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Litigation-Proofing and Proving your Patent Claims Training Course (London, United Kingdom - Nov 4, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The law and interpretation of patent claims varies widely in different jurisdictions . Understanding how patent claims are interpreted in different regions is essential when trying to prove patent infringement and validity in order to protect an organisation's primary assets. This course has been specifically designed for all patent professionals doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment.

The programme, presented by our expert speaker faculty, will include fact-based scenarios and case examples, with comparisons of the USA, UK and German approaches to claim construction and validity determination. The speakers will provide recommendations for both litigating patents and preparing patent applications to the best advantage.

Attending this course will provide the perfect opportunity for interaction with experts in the field, as well as other like-minded participants, who understand the challenges you are facing. There is time during the event for you to ask your questions and discuss any issues of particular concern in relation to patent construction.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:



Understand how your patent claims will be construed in Germany, UK and USA

Get to grips with the divergent methods employed in the three jurisdictions to interpret similar claim language

Rationalise the disparate effect of the doctrines of equivalents in the three jurisdictions

Compare the distinct litigation arguments and strategies that would be used in each of the three jurisdictions to construe similar claims Explore the major claim interpretation approaches with interactive panel discussions of real-life cases

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



Patent professionals in private practice, including patent attorneys and lawyers

Heads of IP, heads of patents and in-house patent counsel at every level Patent engineers and inventors

Plus all whose responsibilities include the need to understand the scope of patent coverage in USA, UK and Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

Patent claim construction generally



In the USA



Inherent ambiguities of the all-elements rule



Use of intrinsic and extrinsic evidence



Counterintuitive interpretation of functional claims

USPTO proceedings vs infringement litigation

In the UK



Court's approach to the 'normal' interpretation of the claims .



. and the (wider) scope of protection under the UK doctrine of equivalents



Accepted principles of claim construction (Virgin Atlantic)

The approach taken to parameters, numerals and specific claim form

In Germany



Literal infringement and 'functional' interpretation



Can 'functional' interpretation result in construction 'below' the wording? Numerals and literal infringement

Doctrines of equivalents and purposive construction



In the USA



Sub-tests for determining equivalents



Counterweights to 'equivalence'



Vitiation



Unintended disavowal

Prosecution history estoppel and its variants

In the UK



The groundbreaking judgement in Actavis vs Lilly



Does a 'variant' vary from the invention in an immaterial way? Or achieve substantially the same result in the same way?



Compliance with EPC Article 69 and Protocol

UK court's willingness to refer to EPO prosecution history

In Germany



The Schneidmesser questions



Relevance of Pemetrexed



Has the scope of protection become broader again? Relevance of prosecution history

Arguments and strategy: how to maximise the likelihood of a finding of infringement at each phase of a patent litigations



Pleadings (Germany, UK, USA)

Disclosure (UK, USA)

Expert evidence (UK, USA) Trial (Germany, UK, USA)

Comparative case studies

Presentations of real-life case studies with interactive panel discussions explaining the often dissimilar approaches that were or would be taken in the three jurisdictions for interpreting specific claims

