Management And Leadership CMI Level 5 Diploma Course (October 23, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMI Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership (October 23, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Leadership and Management Level 5 Diploma on the CMI Qualifications Framework is designed for those who require comprehensive knowledge of the principles of effective management in a wide range of organisations. It provides up-to-date coverage of personal management, decision-making, the legal framework, team leadership and management, managing change control and communications.

The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) All course materials are available online

Upon successful completion of their qualification, learners are able to progress to further learning within the suite of Level 5 Qualifications in Management and Leadership - i.e. completing an Award and topping-up to Certificate or Diploma.

Learners may also wish to further their ongoing personal and professional development by accessing other CMI qualifications, such as the CMI Level 6 Qualifications in Management and Leadership with the goal of becoming a Chartered Manager.

What are the Course Entry Requirements?

To enrol in this course, you should be at least 18 years old and have a good understanding of the English language and writing. It is also beneficial if you are currently working in an organization or have previous experience in one, so that you can apply your skills and knowledge.

What are the Course Completion Requirements?

Learners must complete a combination to a minimum of 370 TUT hours, 37 credits to achieve this qualification. There is a barred combination of units - learners taking 502 cannot select 503, 505 or 511 and learners taking 526 cannot select 501 or 502.

Course Material Aftercare Course Support

Who Should Attend:

Middle Managers, potential middle managers and senior managers/business owners who want to consolidate their understanding of leadership and management best practice and gain formal recognition of their leadership and management abilities from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) the only worldwide Chartered leadership and management professional body.

Learners who are aspiring to a management role may progress to the job roles such as:



Operations Manager

Divisional Manager

Departmental Manager

Regional Manager Specialist Manager

Key Topics Covered:

Unit 501: Principles of Management & Leadership in an Organisational Context (7 credits)

Unit 502: Developing, Managing and Leading Individuals and Teams to Achieve Success (6 credits)

Unit 509: Managing Stakeholder Relationships (4 credits)

Unit 513: Managing Projects to Achieve Results (6 credits)

Unit 514: Managing Change (5 credits)

Unit 515: Creating and Delivering Operational Plans (6 credits) Unit 520: Financial Management (6 credits)

Completion of an assignment for each unit

No examinations

Study Support: All Levels Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments.

6-9 weeks per unit You will be given a timetable to follow

CMI Registration

CMI Official Examination and Certification Access to the Online Platform and Resources

