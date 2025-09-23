Kazakhstan Railways, Wabtec Sign On Dotted Line For Social Project Funding
The document was signed by KTZ Chairman of the Board Talgat Aldybergenov and Wabtec CEO Rafael Santana.
The agreement covers investments in engineering and social infrastructure, aiming to improve living conditions and strengthen social resilience near railway hubs.
“For KTZ, it is important not only to develop infrastructure and renew the locomotive fleet, but also to provide tangible support to the population living and working near the railway. This is our joint contribution with Wabtec to the sustainable social development of the regions, the future of the railway, and the younger generation,” Aldybergenov said.
This initiative marks the first time Wabtec will directly invest in social projects in Kazakhstan, extending the company's long-standing strategic partnership beyond locomotive supply and maintenance to broader socioeconomic development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment