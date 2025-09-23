Maha Cabinet Accepts Panel Report On Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse, Directs Action Within A Month
The cabinet approved the committee's recommendations and action-taken report, directing concerned departments to implement the suggested measures within a month.
The government had constituted the Justice Bhosale-led committee to probe the incident. The committee submitted its report in May this year.
The Justice Bhosale committee was tasked with examining the roles of those responsible for erecting the hoarding and the adjoining petrol pump, scrutinising financial transactions and possible collusion with officials, as well as reviewing the current approval process for billboards on government and railway land. It also recommended systemic changes to prevent such incidents in the future.
Apart from the hoarding report, the cabinet cleared several other key proposals.
The cabinet decided that the reserve funds would be provided to strengthen government hospitals and the State Health Guarantee Society. Approval has been given to utilise the funds received from the patient's treatment claims under the Extended Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat -- Jan Arogya Yojana.
The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 491.5 crore for converting the 196.15 km Nagpur-Nagbhid Railway to broad gauge from the narrow gauge. Further, the cabinet approved the transfer of 24,579.82 sq m of land in Akola district to the municipal corporation for the construction of a bus station, vegetable market, and commercial complex.
The cabinet cleared relief in stamp duty and registration fees for houses constructed by the Meenakshitai Sane Mahila Beedi Workers Cooperative Housing Society in Mauje Kumbhari (Tal. Dakshin Solapur) of Solapur district through a developer.
The cabinet also approved land at Achole (Tal. Vasai, Dist Palghar) to Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation for the building of a multispecialty hospital. It also approved to provide 1055.25 sq m of land at Mauje Deolali (T.D. Nashik) to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Branch, Nashik Road.
Moreover, approval was given to MHADA for a large-scale redevelopment of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar (SVP Nagar) in Andheri, Mumbai, covering 4,973 flats across plots owned by 122 institutions and 307 individuals.
