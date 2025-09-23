Tata's Defense Unit Opens New Combat Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Morocco

India's defense manufacturing is going global. Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) has reportedly set up India's first overseas defence manufacturing unit in Morocco.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the facility will produce the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8×8, designed in collaboration with DRDO. The plant, capable of manufacturing 100 combat vehicles annually, will begin rolling out its first WhAPs within 18 months. It will feature advanced technologies, including an integrated power pack with automatic transmission and amphibious capabilities, such as flotation and propulsion.

This is a key milestone in India's“Make for the World” push following its“Make in India” initiative.

India-Morocco Defence Ties

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially inaugurate the facility during his two-day visit to Morocco. Singh met his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi yesterday and signed an MoU on defence cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement covers defence industry partnerships, joint exercises, training, and capacity building, while also outlining a roadmap for cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber defence, maritime security, peacekeeping, and military medicine.

Singh also announced a new defence wing at the Indian Embassy in Rabat and highlighted India's expertise in advanced defence technologies, including drones and counter-drone systems.

Drone Contracts

Meanwhile, India is preparing fresh tenders for Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones. On Monday, Defence Secretary Singh said the ministry will soon invite proposals for these drone contracts.

He added that an RFP for Made-in-India drones is also in the works. Singh noted that drones, UAVs, satellite imagery, and precision ammunition are priority areas, stressing that while domestic capability will be developed, some“off-the-shelf” purchases may be necessary where technology gaps exist.

Drone maker Zen Technologies was trading flat at ₹1,607.50, having climbed 2.4% higher earlier in the session. Ideaforge Technology shares were up 0.5% at ₹531.25.

