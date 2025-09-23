Disney Announces Resuming Jimmy Kimmel’s Show
(MENAFN) American comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night program is scheduled to return on ABC’s broadcast network this Tuesday, following a one-week hiatus caused by the host’s contentious remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The decision to reinstate the show was announced by ABC’s parent company, Disney, on Monday, less than a week after the program was suddenly removed to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation.”
“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” the company stated.
According to a news agency, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, made the ultimate decision to bring back the late-night series.
The temporary suspension followed Kimmel’s monologue last Monday, during which he remarked, “the MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while delivering a speech at a university in Utah. Prosecutors later charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, citing statements and text messages in which he admitted to the killing.
The comments drew swift criticism from conservative media. Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operate numerous ABC-affiliated stations across the country, both chose to preempt the broadcast.
