Kareena Kapoor Calls Katrina, Vicky Pregnancy 'Best News:' So Happy For My Favourites
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bebo posted the same picture that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal shared to announce the happy news and extended her wishes. Alongside the image, Kareena wrote,“This is just the best news, So happy for you my favourite Kat and Vicky,” followed by a red heart emoji.
On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a Polaroid capturing a tender moment, with Vicky lovingly holding his wife's baby bump. For the caption, they wrote,“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
Several celebrities extended their congratulations to the couple, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Dandekar, Angad Bedi, and Vaani Kapoor.
Mom-to-be Parineeti commented,“Congratssssss.” Sonakshi Sinha wrote,“sooooooo happy for you guys!!!!! Ayushmann Khurrana extended his wishes, saying,“Congratulations guys.”
Extending her greetings, Nimrat Kaur said,“Hugest congratulations and so much love for you both.” Rajkummar Rao commented,“Congratulations to both of you.”“Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!” wrote Janhvi Kapoor.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Rumours about Katrina's pregnancy had been doing the rounds for some time, but the couple kept the news under wraps.
Meanwhile, speaking about Kareena Kapoor's professional front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film "Singham Again" alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.
Next, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's“Daayra.” The project will mark her first collaboration with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment