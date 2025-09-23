Ayurveda Gaining Global Recognition As System Of Holistic Healthcare: Prataprao Jadhav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Ayurveda is gaining global recognition as a system of holistic healthcare, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Ayush celebrated the 10th National Ayurveda Day celebrations at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.

The celebrations marked a significant milestone in the Ministry's continuous efforts to promote ayurveda as a holistic system of health and well-being rooted in sustainability and natural living.

Jadhav, in his keynote address, spoke about the growing global recognition of ayurveda as a system of holistic healthcare.

“The decision to fix 23rd September as the permanent date for Ayurveda Day is historic, and aligns with the autumnal equinox, a symbol of balance in nature, which lies at the heart of ayurvedic philosophy,” he said.

This year's theme -- Ayurveda for People and Planet --“reflects the Ministry's commitment to positioning ayurveda not only as a healthcare science but also as a framework for planetary health and sustainability”, the MoS added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Governor of Goa, highlighted the remarkable global growth of ayurveda, stating that in less than a decade, Ayurveda Day has evolved from a national observance into a global health movement.

“Over 150 countries now celebrate the day, recognising ayurveda not just as an alternative therapy, but as a comprehensive healthcare system,” Raju said.

Raju praised this year's theme as timely and relevant to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, emphasised the contemporary relevance of ayurveda in tackling rising lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and stress.

“The time-tested concepts of Dinacharya (daily routine) and Ritucharya (seasonal regimen) provide sustainable models for preventive healthcare,” he said.

Further, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern over the growing prevalence of obesity, Sawant said:“Ayurveda offers simple yet powerful tools such as detoxification, balanced diet, herbal medicines, and yoga for promoting long-term wellness”.