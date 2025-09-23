Knight Frank Appoints James Wrenn To Lead Dedicated Hotel & Leisure Capital Markets Division

James Wrenn, Partner and Head of Hotel & Leisure Capital Markets, MEA, Knight Frank

The appointment comes following continued success in hospitality, as Knight Frank sold 12 out of the 18 hotels that exchanged in the market in the past 2 years.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global property consultancy Knight Frank has appointed James Wrenn to lead the firm's dedicated Hotel & Leisure Capital Markets division in the Middle East and Africa.

The appointment builds on Knight Frank's track record in hospitality transactions, having sold 12 out of the 18 hotels that have exchanged in the market in the past 24 months, and responds to growing demand for hotel investment expertise, fuelled by major tourism projects and record-breaking visitor growth.

Knight Frank's Hotel & Leisure Capital Markets team specialises in the acquisition and disposal of hospitality real estate assets, working with hotel owners, REITs and funds, international hotel investors, and mixed-use and giga project developers. In his new capacity, Wrenn will advise clients on selling and buying hotel assets, structuring joint venture partnerships and sourcing investment, in addition to connecting MEA-based opportunities with global investors and bringing international hospitality assets to regional buyers.

Wrenn brings more than 17 years of experience in real estate and hospitality investment across the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Prior to joining Knight Frank, he served as Executive Director and Head of Capital Markets at Colliers, where he advised on landmark hotel transactions and capital strategies. Before that, he led Colliers' hotels advisory practice, working closely with investors, developers and government entities.

“I'm thrilled to join Knight Frank and help establish our new capital markets division. Investor appetite for hotels in the Middle East and Africa is stronger than ever, and Knight Frank is uniquely positioned to support clients shaping the region's hospitality landscape, which is already making headlines globally,” said Wrenn.

The establishment of this dedicated service line complements Knight Frank's existing hospitality consulting and valuation expertise, creating a comprehensive service for clients across the hospitality real estate lifecycle. The Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Consultancy , led by Oussama El Kadiri, advises government entities, developers and operators on strategy, feasibility and planning, while the Hospitality Valuation team, overseen by Dan Pugh, provides independent valuations that underpin financing, investment and ownership decisions.

Andrew Love, Regional Partner – Head of Commercial Transactional Services, MENA, commented:“Hospitality and leisure is one of the most dynamic sectors in the region. Bringing James on board, with his deep experience in hotel transactions, is a milestone for Knight Frank as we continue to build on our strong track record, strengthen our services for clients and establish deeper roots in this sector.”

