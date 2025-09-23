21-Karat Gold In Local Market Hits JD 75.80 Per Gram
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Gold prices in Jordan recorded JD 75.80 per gram on Tuesday for 21-karat gold, the most popular among buyers, compared with JD 73.30 per gram for purchases at local jewelry shops.
Rabhi Allan, head of the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, reported that 24-, 18-, and 14-karat gold were priced at JD 86.70, JD 67.10, and JD 51.10 per gram for retail sales. The 7-gram Rashadi coin reached JD 531, while the 8-gram English coin sold for JD 607.
Allan noted that while demand for gold jewelry remains subdued, some Jordanians are buying gold as a form of savings or investment in anticipation of further price increases.
The global price of gold recently reached an all-time high of USD 3,755 per ounce, fueled by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and central banks' strategies to use gold as a hedge to strengthen currencies and protect their economies.
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Gold prices in Jordan recorded JD 75.80 per gram on Tuesday for 21-karat gold, the most popular among buyers, compared with JD 73.30 per gram for purchases at local jewelry shops.
Rabhi Allan, head of the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, reported that 24-, 18-, and 14-karat gold were priced at JD 86.70, JD 67.10, and JD 51.10 per gram for retail sales. The 7-gram Rashadi coin reached JD 531, while the 8-gram English coin sold for JD 607.
Allan noted that while demand for gold jewelry remains subdued, some Jordanians are buying gold as a form of savings or investment in anticipation of further price increases.
The global price of gold recently reached an all-time high of USD 3,755 per ounce, fueled by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and central banks' strategies to use gold as a hedge to strengthen currencies and protect their economies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment