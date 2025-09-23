China's Business Giants Keen To Plant Roots In Azerbaijan
"I came to this forum with 20 Chinese companies, almost all of them private companies. They are also interested in investing in Azerbaijan. I consider it extremely important to hold this investment forum in Azerbaijan – it's an excellent platform for dialogue.
We see that participants come from various countries: in addition to China, also from Europe. This is undoubtedly an important event for attracting foreign investment," he also said.
According to him, Azerbaijan should pay special attention to Chinese investment.
The focus is currently shifting from the oil sector to other manufacturing industries, which is especially important for the country.
Priorities include Caspian Sea shipping and the development of green energy.
