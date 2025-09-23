Azerbaijan's SOFAZ Betting On Stocks: Portfolio Balloons To $17 Billion (PHOTO)
"Currently, shares make up 25.7 percent of the total investment portfolio of the fund, taking the third place after bonds (38.9 percent) and gold (28.8 percent). Last year, the main part of the fund's revenue, in the amount of six percent, was provided by shares. The cumulative return on shares since 2012 was 211.3 percent," he explained.
The economist emphasized that shares, especially in the dotcom segment, are the most risky investments, and the annual increase in their share in the conditions of an unstable global investment environment requires both knowledge and experience, as well as considerable courage from the management of the fund.
"The largest sovereign fund that invests in the stock market is the Norwegian pension fund with assets of $2 trillion. Shares make up 70.6 percent of its assets. The income from the investment management of the Norwegian fund is twice the income from the oil and gas sector," Ahmadov noted.
According to him, recent years show that the growing dynamics of the SOFAZ stock portfolio allow us to state the following: The Fund intends to achieve similar successes in this direction.
"As you can see from the graph, the Fund bets on the stock market, gradually reducing the share of fixed income bonds and annually increasing the weight of this instrument in the portfolio," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment