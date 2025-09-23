Kazakhstan Weighs Lifting Lid On Light Distillate Exports
The measure is planned for one month and is intended to address the accumulation of products in the tanks of the country's mini-refineries.
The export restrictions were originally introduced in March 2025 to prevent Kazakh gasoline from being exported under the guise of “cover goods.” Currently, Kazakhstan has 22 mini-refineries equipped only with primary processing units, producing semi-finished petroleum products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment