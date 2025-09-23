Russian Drones Strike Enterprise In Poltava Region At Night, Causing Fire
According to him, Air Defense Forces and equipment once again repelled an attack by Russian drones last night.
In the Myrhorod district, drone debris fell in an open area without causing any damage.
In the Poltava district, a building of one of the enterprises was hit. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties.Read also: For second night, Zaporizhzhia subjected to massive strikes on infrastructure and residential buildings
As reported by Ukrinform, a woman was killed in the Odesa region as a result of a Russian attack.
