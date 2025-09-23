Hungary's Largest Agricultural University Plans A Branch In Azerbaijan - Minister
Hungary's largest agricultural university and research institute is interested in opening a branch in Azerbaijan, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov announced during the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to the minister, Azerbaijan's geographical location, logistical potential, and diverse climatic conditions underline the need to strengthen human capital and attract investment in the agricultural sector.“Hungary's largest agricultural university and research institute is interested in opening a branch in Azerbaijan. This shows interest not only in investment, but also in investing in education,” Mammadov noted.
He stressed that education and research activities serve as the foundation for developing value-added agricultural products in Azerbaijan, adding that the government will continue its support in this direction.
Mammadov highlighted ongoing cooperation with local farmers, particularly in the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions, where international investors are also expressing interest in projects related to viticulture, food processing, and hazelnut cultivation.
