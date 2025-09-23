Azerbaijan Prepares Bill On Paid Paternity Leave

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A bill providing for paid paternity leave is being prepared in Azerbaijan, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Bahar Muradova announced during her speech at the High-Level Meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, held at the UN headquarters in New York, Azernews reports.

Muradova highlighted that Azerbaijan has minimized the number of areas where women's labor is restricted, strengthened legislation regulating domestic violence, child marriage, and consanguineous marriages, and abolished exceptions related to the minimum age of marriage.

She underlined that these reforms not only protect women's rights but also strengthen ties between family and society.

Speaking about the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Muradova emphasized that it has guided international efforts toward gender equality and women's empowerment for decades. She noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to the goals of equality, development, and peace, adding that global efforts over the past 30 years have yielded significant results.

Muradova pointed out that Azerbaijan has implemented consistent reforms to strengthen women's participation in education, healthcare, employment, and decision-making. She also stressed that modern infrastructure, smart cities and villages, digital services, and incubation programs created in the liberated territories provide equal opportunities for the population.

The High-Level Meeting was held under the theme“Renewing, allocating resources, and accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”