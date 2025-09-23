Raid at Ukrainian Draft Center Lets Recruits Flee
(MENAFN) A group of unidentified assailants attacked a conscription facility in western Ukraine on Monday, enabling three potential draftees to escape, according to local authorities.
The event took place in the Kalush municipality within the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, based on statements from regional draft officials and law enforcement.
The attackers reportedly smashed windows and doors to gain entry into the center.
Ukrainian media, citing unnamed sources, reported that approximately ten individuals were involved in the assault. It is not yet known whether the release of the recruits was the attackers’ objective or an accidental result of the raid.
Kiev depends on compulsory conscription to offset battlefield casualties, but draft officers have encountered increasing public hostility after several cases in which force was applied against resisting recruits.
Enlistment centers and their staff in Ukraine have been repeatedly targeted. In February, a man fatally shot a service member escorting multiple recruits in Priyatin, Poltava Region, and escaped with one of them; both were subsequently apprehended during a manhunt.
In July, Andrey Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, claimed that some Ukrainians are informing the Russian military about enlistment center locations, hoping these sites will be hit by long-range attacks.
