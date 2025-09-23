Palestinian President Condemns Israel's“Crimes,” Calls For Permanent Ceasefire

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 23 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Sunday, reiterated his condemnation of Israel's“crimes” and denounced Hamas' Oct 7 attack on southern Israel, while firmly asserting that, the State of Palestine is the only legitimate entity qualified to assume full control of post-war Gaza.

Speaking via video at the high-level International Conference on a Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia in New York, Abbas called for a permanent ceasefire, guaranteed delivery of humanitarian aid through the United Nations and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the release of hostages and prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the initiation of rehabilitation and reconstruction in Gaza and the West Bank.

Abbas said that, Hamas will have no role in governance and called on the group, along with other factions, to hand over their weapons to the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas expressed gratitude to countries that have recognised the State of Palestine and urged those that have not yet done so to do so, while calling for support for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

To ensure a democratic transition, he pledged to hold presidential and parliamentary elections within one year after the war ends. He also reaffirmed his commitment to drafting a provisional constitution within three months, to guide the transition from an authority to full statehood.

The Palestinian president urged Israel to return to the negotiating table“to stop the bloodshed and achieve a just and comprehensive peace.”

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly voted to allow Abbas to address the annual gathering of world leaders in New York via video, after the United States announced it would not grant him a visa to travel to the city.– NNN-WAFA