Imetal Resources To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 25, 2025.

iMetal Resources Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference will be presenting on September 25th, 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President & CEO, Saf Dhillon in real time.

Mr. Dhillon will give a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to ... or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Dhillon will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

iMetal Resources will be presenting at 12:35 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, . We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

...

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2V6



