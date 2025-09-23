Kuwait Dispatches 12Th Planeload Of Relief Supplies To Gaza
By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The 12th plane carrying relief supplies for Gaza took off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base on Tuesday, flying toward Al-Arish airport in Egypt, where the cargo will be transported to the Gaza Strip.
The aircraft, loaded with ten tons of food flew as part of "Faaza for Gaza," organized by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in cooperation with Kuwaiti charities, the ministries of social affairs, foreign affairs and defense; the latter represented by Kuwait Air Force.
KRCS Chairman Khaled Al-Maqamis said in a statement to KUNA upon the plane departure that the State of Kuwait continues to provide humanitarian and relief support for the Gaza Strip with dispatch of urgent aid and the air bridge to affirm its unwavering stand by the side of the Palestinian people to sooth their hardships amid the hard humanitarian conditions resulting from the enclave siege.
This continuing relief support highlights the State of Kuwait's leading role in the charitable and humanitarian actions, he said, noting that all possible efforts at the state level have been exerted to secure necessities for the afflicted population in Gaza, Al-Maghames said.
The KRCS has formed a team to follow up and inspect the relief shipments reaching Egypt to ensure that they end up at the set destination, Gaza, he added. Its cooperation with the counterpart Egyptian association to send the humanitarian assistance to Gaza constitutes an example of humanitarian integration and regional coordination among the Red Crescent societies.
This reflects the two countries' keenness on ensuring the success of this humanitarian mission via the second Kuwaiti air bridge, Al-Maqamis said, noting that the continuity of the task is credited to the instructions by the political leadership, cooperation with the Kuwaiti official authorities, namely the ministries, in addition to the coordination with societies and charities.
The KRCS also prepared today humanitarian aid provided by "Al-Kanadrah" association. It had organized dispatch of eight planeloads of supplies in the past.
So far, the Kuwaiti aid dispatched to Gaza totals 210 tons. (end)
