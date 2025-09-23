Israeli Occupation War Planes Continue To Bomb Refugee Camps In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli occuaption warplanes carried out early Tuesday an intense artillery shelling that lasted for hours across various governorates, especially in Gaza City. This attack targeted Al-Quds Open University (QUA) and refugee camp.
Eyewitnesses told KUNA that Israeli occupation forces targeted a house sheltering displaced individuals on Hamid Street in the middle of Al-Shati camp, leading to its complete collapse with most members of the family are still under the rubble.
The source added that the Israeli occupation warships also took part in the bombardment during the early hours targeting the westren areas of the camps, resulting in a number of martyrs and dozens of injuries, while drones penetrated Gaza City, firing their weapons continuously.
Gaza Civil Defense teams confirmed in a press statement that the Israeli occupation army detonated three booby-trapped vehicles in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, with the explosions being heard across the central governorates of the Strip, causing massive destruction in the neighborhood.
Intermittent flights of Israeli occuaption helicopters were also observed, along with repeated gunfire towards the northern areas of the city, amid the ongoing dire humanitarian conditions Palestinian people going through, as the aggression continues and occupation forces persist in their attempt to take control of Gaza City. (end)
wab
wab
