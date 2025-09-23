Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Daughter Of Kashmiri Journalist Killed In Hyderabad Road Accident

Daughter Of Kashmiri Journalist Killed In Hyderabad Road Accident


2025-09-23 05:03:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Srinagar- Tragedy struck the family of Hyderabad-based Kashmiri journalist Khurshid Wani on Tuesday when his eldest daughter lost her life in a hit-and-run accident in Telangana. The incident has left the journalist fraternity in deep shock while his family in south Kashmir mourns the tragic death of a young student whose life was cut short on her way to college.

Family source said that the accident occurred in the Hayat Nagar area of Hyderabad when an unknown vehicle struck the young girl before speeding away from the spot. Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts she succumbed to her injuries.

“She was heading to college when the accident took place. The driver did not stop and fled immediately. She could not survive the injuries she sustained,” a relative said.

