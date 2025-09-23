Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Ravages Several Properties In Kupwara

2025-09-23 05:03:35
Srinagar- A devastating fire broke out in Punzwa village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, causing significant damage to residential houses and adjoining structures.

According to reports, the flames quickly spread across multiple properties, leaving behind charred houses, cowsheds, and walnut trees. The affected families have been identified as those of Mohammad Jamal, Abdul Rashid Teli, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Mohammad Ramzan Mir, and Abdul Rehman Mir.

Fire tenders, assisted by police personnel and locals, managed to contain the blaze after several hours of effort. Though there was no report of loss of human life, the incident resulted in substantial property damage. Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

