Tata Mobile Rams Into Wall In Shopian, Driver Killed

Srinagar- A road accident in south Kashmir's Shopian district claimed the life of a man from Rajouri when his vehicle collided with a wall near the old Fruit Mandi in Arhama on Tuesday.

Police officials confirmed that the accident involved a Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK18A-9281. The driver, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Khatana, a resident of Rajouri, sustained critical injuries when the vehicle lost control and struck a roadside wall. Despite immediate efforts by locals to rush him to a nearby medical facility, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Witnesses at the scene said that the crash occurred suddenly and the impact was severe enough to completely damage the front portion of the vehicle. Locals said they tried to pull the driver out of the mangled vehicle but his condition suggested he had suffered grievous head and chest injuries.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collision. Preliminary reports indicate that rash driving and possible loss of control on a sharp turn may have been the cause, though an investigation is underway. [KNT]