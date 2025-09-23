IATA Proposes Int'l Pilot Retirement Age Increase

Dhaka: International Air Transport Association (IATA) has submitted a proposal to the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to raise the international pilot retirement age to 67, in an effort to counterbalance the growing popularity of air travel and the lack of commercial airline pilots.

Back in the 1920s, people were forced to step down at the age of 45. As of 1947, that number was raised to 60 and in 2006, a last change was implemented, putting the mandatory international pilot retirement age at 65.

Now, according to the International Air Transport Association, representing some 350 airlines worldwide, the current retirement age of 65 is no longer tenable. As air travel keeps getting more popular and the demand for pilots is rising, a shortage of commercial airline pilots is on its way.

IATA has thus submitted a proposal to the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization, asking them to raise the international pilot retirement age to 67 instead of 65. Such a change would have an immediate impact on the number of active pilots, thus making up, at least partly, for the growing demand.

The proposal will be considered by the UN at its General Assembly on September 23, 2025.

